These photos will take you back to the 2000s and remind you just how much fun there was to be had.

We had more money in our pockets, at least until the 2007 financial crisis hit, and for many of us the early noughties felt like one long after-party for the big 1999 New Year’s Eve celebrations.

This retro photo gallery shows how much has changed since then, and we apologise in advance if it makes you feel a bit old.

A baby-faced Daniel Radcliffe is pictured at the premiere of the first Harry Potter movie, Prince Harry is seen sharing a joke with his gran at his dad’s wedding, during happier times for the Royal Family, and Apple CEO Steve Jobs launches the game-changing iPhone.

Two of the decade’s power couples feature in this slice of noughties nostalgia, with Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones preparing to tie the knot, and husband-and-wife Guy Ritchie and Madonna attending the premiere of his latest film.

In the sporting world, Team GB poster girl Denise Lewis is seen tasting glory at the 2000 Olympics, and David Beckham is pictured in his pomp, sporting his famous mohawk hairstyle.

As the noughties began, most of us were still using VHS and floppy discs - technology which looks so dated now in these photos - and a fresh-faced Justin Timberlake was churning out hits with his NSYNC bandmates.

If nothing else in this gallery has you pining for the early noughties, the prices surely will. Tony Blair is pictured at a chippy where the takeaway menu on the wall behind him shows you could get a haddock and chips for just £2.25.

It wasn’t all good, of course. One heartbreaking photo shows the carcasses of infected cattle being burned to curb the spread of foot and mouth disease. Another arresting image captures the huge crowds that turned out to demonstrate against the Iraq War, many holding placards declaring ‘not in my name’.

But the good seemed to outweigh the bad, and lighter moments included the debacle of London’s ‘Wobbly Bridge’ and the heartwarming way in which Craig Phillips, the first winner of UK Big Brother, chose to spend his £70,000 prize.

Among many other memorable TV highlights was the moment ‘Nasty’ Nick Bateman got kicked out of the Big Brother house for breaking the rules, Queen Elizabeth II meeting the landlady of EastEnders’ Queen Vic pub, and the Who Wants to be a Millionaire? ‘cough-gate’ scandal.

Do these photos bring back any noughties memories for you?

1 . Cheap as chips Prime Minister Tony Blair tucks into some fish and chips at the Happy Haddock restaurant in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, in May 2001. Just look at those prices on the wall behind him! | AFP via Getty Images Photo: HARRY PAGE/SUN

2 . Best Pop Act Westlife pose with their Best Pop Act trophy during The Brit Awards 2001 | POOL/AFP via Getty Images Photo: AFP PHOTO POOL REUTERS/KIERAN DOHERTY/WPA

3 . S Club 7 The pop group S Club 7 pictured in 2001. At the back from left to right are Hannah Spearritt, Paul Cattermole, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh, and at the front are Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara and Jon Lee | Getty Images Photo: Tim Roney