7 Elite partners with Marine AFC

7 Elite Academy has partnered with Vanarama National League North club Marine A.F.C to create a structured pathway for young players into senior football.

The partnership will see 7 Elite Academy manage the club’s Under-18 and Under-23 weekend teams, while also working in close partnership throughout the age groups, including the full time Under-19 academy, managed by Access Sport College.

There will also be opportunities for players from 7 Elite Academy to join Marine’s FA Youth Cup squad when the competition gets under way later this year.

7 Elite Academy operates numerous teams in the UK and US, along with educational and community programs from Pre-Academy through to Under-23s.

Marine CEO James Leary (left) and 7 Elite Academy Global Academy Director Anthony Godfrey

In addition to its youth development program, 7 Elite Academy hosts an annual youth soccer tournament in Utah, attracting over 400 teams, thousands of players worldwide, and scouts from colleges and professional academies.

Marine AFC will from now on have its continued midweek education-linked academy operated by Access Sport and the new weekend academy operated by 7 Elite Academy.

Players can choose the academy to fit their personal circumstances and ambitions – or even apply for both. The aim is to build a pathway for every player to reach their potential within the game.

Anthony Godfrey, Global Academy Director at 7 Elite Academy, said: “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for us to work with an established senior club like Marine for the benefit of all our players.

“The National League North level that Marine senior team plays at is extremely tough and provides a target for youngsters to aim at when they’re training within our Player Pathway programme.

“Not only that, but Marine runs a very successful football college. That opens another avenue of development for players who are looking to build a successful career in the game.

“But playing at Marine can also be an ambition for our players in the United States. We have a long history of bringing youngsters from America to Liverpool and offering them pathways into coaching and education.

“This is a partnership that signals a new era for 7 Elite Academy. By working with a club at the semi-professional level of English football, our players can look forward to even more opportunities in the senior game.”

Former 7 Elite Academy player Josh Miles signed a three-year professional contract with Blackpool in 2023, while countless others have moved into senior football or gained college scholarships in the United States.

Marine FC was formed in 1894 and plays at the Marine Travel Arena in Crosby. In 2020, the club famously hosted Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup and is now an established National League North side.

James Leary, CEO at Marine FC, is looking forward to seeing the partnership expand the club’s ambitions within the local community and provide a new outlet for players to move up the football career ladder.

He said: “We have been impressed by 7 Elite Academy’s progress in giving youngsters opportunities to play at senior level, as well as further education, so this is an exciting partnership for us.

“This is something we will be expanding on with 7 Elite Academy, so youngsters can join our college and combine full-time education with high quality football training.

“It is so important for clubs in the National League to work within the local football pyramid and identify new talent that can progress into the first team. That is why we are so keen to work with 7 Elite Academy.

“Their close working links with players and clubs in the United States mean we can expand our operations on a global level and give Marine FC new ways of becoming a household name on a much wider scale.”

Wayne Scholes, Chairman of 7 Elite Academy, said: “I am personally really excited to partner with Marine FC. We have long admired how they have grown and the great leadership at Marine.

“This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for 7 Elite Academy to continue its remarkable growth in both the United Kingdom and United States whilst supporting Marine FC in their ambitions.

“By working with Marine FC, we are creating a positive and productive pathway towards senior football in the National League for our young people across the world.

“Marine’s future ambitions are very much in line with ours, especially in terms of the club’s future progress up the football pyramid and their exciting plans for a new stadium.

“Our players can also look forward to opportunities in education at Marine’s football academy and close working links with universities in the city.

“This is a partnership we have been working towards for some time and is the next key step in 7 Elite Academy’s expansion.”

Marine FC Academy manager and Assistant Manager, Chris Stammers added: “We are continuously working to develop the pathway to bring local players into the first team and this partnership adds another strand to this.

“We are also confident that this move will help make our FA Youth Cup Squad, more competitive, which is a massive deal for the club and its youth development reputation.”