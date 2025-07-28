After the Lionesses’ Win, Liverpool’s Jess Smith Inspires the Next Generation of Women in Sport

As the country celebrates the Lionesses’ latest win, there's a renewed spotlight on women in sport and 17-year-old Jess Smith is a shining example of the next generation breaking barriers, both on and off the track.

This week, Jess was invited onto BBC Radio Merseyside for a live interview, marking another milestone in her fast-growing career as a motorsports content creator, interviewer and media personality. The teen sensation, who spends most weekends trackside capturing content and connecting with drivers and fans alike, used the platform not only to share her story but to inspire others.

“The best bit about being on BBC Merseyside was the way I was able to promote myself whilst also inspiring other young people who are trying to get into the business,” Jess said. “The conversation flowed really easily and it was a great opportunity for me to put myself out there and will help me gain sponsorship.”

Having already interviewed some of the biggest names in racing - including F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - Jess is proof that you don’t need to be behind the wheel to make an impact in motorsport. Through her growing social media presence and continued media exposure, she’s championing the visibility of young women in a space often dominated by men.

Jess Smith meets BBC presenter Paul Beesley

Her recent radio appearance comes at the perfect time. With national conversations swirling around representation and opportunity in sport, Jess’s message is clear: “Speaking on live radio is a great way to put your name out there and teach people about your path in life. I think it is a great opportunity for someone to speak on live radio and if someone gets that opportunity, they should take it.”

This August, Jess will be taking the stage at The British Motor Show, where she’s been invited to speak on not one but two panels – including the Driven Women feature, which celebrates female trailblazers in the automotive industry. She’ll also appear on the Youth in Motorsport panel, offering insight into her own journey and encouraging more young people, particularly girls, to pursue media and creative roles within the sport.

Her Instagram account, @js.tracksidemedia, has quickly become a must-follow for fans who want behind-the-scenes access to the motorsport world and it’s clear this is only the beginning.

From racetrack paddocks to radio studios, Jess’s journey is a powerful reminder that there’s more than one way to leave your mark in motorsport. And as the UK continues to celebrate its sporting heroines, it’s voices like Jess’s that are paving the way for the next generation.

Motorsports rising star Jess Smith at BBC Merseyside

