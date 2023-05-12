The Red Devils are seeking their first away win against the current champions for more than 40 years.

The Berlin Wall came crashing down, Liverpool defeated neighbours Everton 3-2 in the FA Cup Final, and Wigan nailed Saints in the RL Challenge Cup under the Twin Towers of Wembley.

The year? It was 1989 - and also the last time Salford travelled to St Helens and emerged with the points safely tucked under their belts.

The Red Devils, who travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday lunch-time, will be seeking their first away win against the current champions for more than 43 years - and the first in the summer era.

They have previously lost all 15 matches at Knowsley Road since 1997, one game at Widnes in 2011, one at Headingley in 2021 and 12 at Totally Wicked Stadium (2012-2022).

Salford last won at St Helens on January 12, 1980 (18-17). Saints have won 40 consecutive home meetings between the sides since then.

Last 10 meetings:

St Helens 19, Salford 12 (SLSF, 17/9/22)

Salford 44, St Helens 12 (SLR21, 31/7/22)

St Helens 14, Salford 10 (SLR11, 29/4/22)

Salford 26, St Helens 14 (SLR25, 17/9/21)

St Helens 28, Salford 0 (SLR6, 17/5/21)

St Helens 29, Salford 6 (SLR1, 26/3/21) (at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

Salford 12, St Helens 10 (SLR18, 26/10/20) (at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

St Helens 48, Salford 8 (SLR1, 31/1/20)

Salford 6, St Helens 23 (SLGF, 12/10/19) (at Old Trafford, Manchester)

St Helens 32, Salford 30 (SLR15, 17/5/19)

Super League summary