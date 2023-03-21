The family hired a private investigator to find the 37-year-old former Rugby player.

Bryn Hargreaves played 115 times for St Helens. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tributes are pouring in from members of the Rugby League fraternity and others to the devastated family of former St Helens star Bryn Hargreaves, whose body has been found in the USA following a widespread search lasting more than 12 months.

On Monday, Bryan’s brother, Gareth, said: "With incredible sadness, I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn. We still do not know the cause of death, or what actually happened on January 3, 2022, but thanks to all those that have helped in the search. We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A private investigator was hired by the family, having set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds. The 37-year-old had been living in West Virginia when he went missing.

Hargreaves played for Wigan before joining St Helens and he was in the team that won the 2008 Challenge Cup at Wembley. He later joined Bradford but quit the game at the age of 26 when the Bulls went bust and moved to the USA.

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens said: “On behalf of the club, and myself as a former teammate of Bryn’s, I’d like to extend our deepest sympathy to Bryn’s family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just want to place on record how much a respected person and player Bryn was when he played here and how much of a well-liked member of the team he was. And also how good he was to be around, both on and off the field.”

The Daily Mail claims that at the time of his disappearance Bryn was working as a gas and oil pipe safety inspector and was living alone following his divorce from Amy Lombardo.

His family reportedly said he had become ‘isolated’ during the Covid lockdown and suggested he might move back to the UK but was fine when they last spoke to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement