The fixture will be the second meeting between the two sides at Wembley in less than four months.

The 2022 FA Cup Final is just around the corner, and Liverpool fans will be soon heading to London hoping to see their team lift the FA Cup for the first time in over 15 years.

A trip to Wembley Stadium is always special, and to make your visit to the national stadium more enjoyable here is some information you may find useful.

When is the 2022 FA Cup Final?

The FA Cup Final 2022 takes place between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 14 May 2022.

Kick off for the much anticipated final is 4.45pm.

What is the forecast for London?

FA Cup final day is something which often requires lots of planning, whether that be tickets, transport, or where you’ll be grabbing your pre-match pint.

One thing we can’t plan is the weather, but we can at least check out the forecast and dress accordingly for how the weather will be on cup final day.

Saturday looks set to be largely cloudy in the early morning, but this cloud should fade quickly.

Once the cloud clears, which could be as early as 10am, North London should see spells of sunshine and temperatures reaching the high teens and potentially low 20s by early afternoon.

As kick off approaches, the cloud cover may return blocking much of the sunlight out from over Wembley Stadium. Although, if you are sitting in a seat which would ordinarily be hindered by the sun, this won’t necessarily be a bad thing.

It looks set to remain warm and cloudy as fans leave the stadium after the match, hopefully Liverpool fans will be upbeat from a second domestic trophy win of the season.

Here is the Met Office outlook for the next few days, including on the day of the final.

The outlook covers London and the South East of England.

Friday:

After a chilly start in places, soon warming up under lengthy periods of sunshine, eventually becoming very warm in areas such as the Thames Valley, although many coastal districts are cooler. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Fine with sunshine Saturday, however probably turning cloudier later ahead of a pulse of showery and locally heavy and thundery rain from the south into Sunday. Probably drier again Monday.

Can I park at Wembley Stadium?

Parking is available at Wembley Stadium, but there is limited space on event days.

Below is information from the official Wembley Stadium website which outlines the dos and don’ts of parking at the national stadium.

Please only use official stadium car parks – but book early as they fill up.

– but book early as they fill up. Street parking is a no-no – it’s reserved for local residents. See here for Brent’s parking restrictions on stadium event days.

Avoid ‘pop-up’ car parks – many private car parks appear on event days, but be warned:

The website added: “They probably don’t have the correct insurance in place – so you’re not covered if something happens to your car and they’re at fault;

“They’re not patrolled, so car crime can – and does – happen.”

What is the Wembley seating plan for the FA Cup final?

Wembley Stadium has been divided into two and Liverpool and Chelsea have been given 30,500 tickets each.

The fixture is sold out, therefore if you don’t have a ticket you are advised not to travel.

Hospitality (Club Wembley) turnstiles will open three hours before kick-off and general admission turnstiles will open two hours before kick-off.