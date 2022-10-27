George Williams named captain for England’s Rugby League World Cup match against Greece
St Helens Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul are both included in the 19-man squad.
CONFIDENT: England's George Williams Picture; Mike Egerton/PA.
England head coach Shaun Wane has confirmed George Williams as captain for Saturday’s historic Rugby League World Cup fixture against Greece at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
Williams, who captained England for the first time in their World Cup warm-up victory over Fiji earlier this month, takes over from Sam Tomkins, who is one of a number of players rested after appearing in the victories over Samoa and France which have already secured England’s quarter final place.
Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul, the only two members of England’s 24-man squad who have yet to play in the World Cup campaign, are both included in the 19-man squad.
This will be England’s first-ever international against Greece, and the first Rugby League international played at Bramall Lane.
The match kicks off at 230pm, with live coverage on BBC1 from 1.45pm.
England 19-man squad for RLWC fixture v Greece, October 29 (2.30pm)
- 7 George Williams (captain)
- 2 Tommy Makinson
- 5 Ryan Hall
- 6 Jack Welsby
- 8 Tom Burgess
- 10 Luke Thompson
- 12 John Bateman
- 13 Victor Radley
- 14 Dom Young
- 15 Morgan Knowles
- 16 Matty Lees
- 17 Mike Cooper
- 18 Chris Hill
- 19 Andy Ackers
- 20 Mike McMeeken
- 21 Marc Sneyd
- 22 Joe Batchelor
- 23 Mikolaj Oledzki
- 24 Kai Pearce-Paul