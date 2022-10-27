St Helens Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul are both included in the 19-man squad.

CONFIDENT: England's George Williams Picture; Mike Egerton/PA.

Williams, who captained England for the first time in their World Cup warm-up victory over Fiji earlier this month, takes over from Sam Tomkins, who is one of a number of players rested after appearing in the victories over Samoa and France which have already secured England’s quarter final place.

Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul, the only two members of England’s 24-man squad who have yet to play in the World Cup campaign, are both included in the 19-man squad.

This will be England’s first-ever international against Greece, and the first Rugby League international played at Bramall Lane.

The match kicks off at 230pm, with live coverage on BBC1 from 1.45pm.

England 19-man squad for RLWC fixture v Greece, October 29 (2.30pm)

Advertisement