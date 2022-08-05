The club recently confirmed the signing of Dwight McNeil but are yet to replace Brazilian forward Richarlison

With Everton kicking off their 2022/2023 campaign this weekend, the Toffees’ squad has a couple of gaping holes still to fill.

Everton have been patient so far as the club look to bounce back from a tough 2021/2022 season. With a couple of astute signings already in the squad, Lampard is hoping for a better start to this term.

The team likely to face Chelsea this weekend won’t look too dissimilar to the side that narrowly escaped relegation last season. Winger Dwight McNeil and defender James Tarkowski are smart signings but they are not direct replacements for Richarlison.

The Toffee’s squad will certainly feel lighter and less bloated this season, with seven players making their way out the door. Lampard still has a month to focus on key areas but Eveton fans know too well the risks of last-minute recruitment.

When did the summer transfer window open?

The summer transfer window for Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs, as well as those in the Scottish leagues, opened on Friday, 10 June 2022.

When does the summer transfer window close?

The summer transfer window will close on Thursday, 1 September 2022 at 11pm, and will not reopen until 1 January 2023.

Which players have left Everton in the summer transfer window?

Richarlison joins Tottenham in a deal worth up to £60 million

Everton have seen an extensive list of players leave the club this summer.

Richarlison will be the biggest loss for Frank Lampard. The 25-year-old transferred down south to Tottenham Hotspur for a deal worth up to £60 million.

The forward’s 10 goals were crucial to Everton’s Premier League survival as star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed the majority of the Premier League season through injury.

Cenk Tusan, Fabian Delph, and Gylfi Sigurðsson cost the club a combined £82 million. They have all left for free this summer.

Jonjoe Kenny - who spent five years on loan to four different clubs - has left Everton on a free transfer. The 25-year-old defender struggled to compete for a first team spot and has now completed a permanent move away from the club to join Bundesliga team, Hertha BSC (Hertha Berlin)

Defender Jonjoe Kenny joins Hertha BSC on a free

After joining for a fee of £27 million in 2018, Tusan has left on a permanent deal - joining Super Lig club, Beşiktaş J.K. During his time at the toffees, the Turkish striker played second fiddle to Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean.

Delph and Sigurðsson have both left Eveton as free agents. Delph’s contract expired on June 30 while Sigurðsson was released by the club this summer after playing his last game in May 2021.

Here are the full list of players departing the club, and the fees (if applicable) received:

Richarlison, Tottenham Hotspur, £52 million

Cenk Tusan, Beşiktaş J.K, Free transfer

Jonjoe Kenny, Hertha BSC, Free transfer

Fabian Delph, Free Agent

Gylfi Sigurðsson, Free Agent

Who has joined Everton so far in the summer window?

James Tarkowski joins Everton on a free from relegated Burnley

Everton have been fairly quiet on the transfer front this summer window. While Tarkowski and Mcneil are welcome additions, Richarlison’s departure and Calvert-Lewin’s latest injury, means that Everton are worryingly thin up front.

Everton’s first signing this summer window was ex-Burnley defender James Tarkowski. The free-transfer is an astute bit of business from Lampard, as the established centre-back has made 194 Premier League appearances and is still on the right side of 30.

They have also purchased Ruben Vinagre on loan from Sporting Lisbon, offering some well-needed cover for Mykolenko at left-back.

Former Burnley midfielder, Dwight McNeil, joins the toffees for an undisclosed fee. The winger started all 38 games for the Clarets last season and registered seven goals and 17 assists during his time at the club.

Dwight McNeil’s signs from Burnely for an undisclosed fee