Liverpool will hope stoppage time success can kickstart their title challenge, whereas Frank Lampard’s men are still searching for their first win

Last year’s campaign couldn’t have ended differently for both teams - Liverpool’s title hopes crushed by final day drama and Everton elated by a relegation rescue. Frankly, both teams weren’t where they wanted to be.

On Wednesday night, Liverpool were moments away from taking five points from five games, until Fabio Carvalho’s 98th minute volley raised the roof inside Anfield.

Everton need to conjure a similar spirit with the Toffees taking three draws from their first five fixtures.

After the departure of Richarlison, the Toffees have played all of their fixtures without a functioning striker, relying on goals from gifted youngster, Anthony Gordon.

With former Brighton-forward Neal Maupay now signed on, the Merseyside derby is the perfect place for the club to turn the table on what has been a worrying start to their comeback campaign.

How did Everton and Liverpool fare in their last game?

Everton took an early lead against Leeds United through an intricate passage of play, started and finished by Anthony Gordon. The Whites equalised as Pickford was wrong-footed and unsighted by a shot from new signing, Luis Sinisterra.

Liverpool won their last game against Newcastle in dramatic fashion with Fabio Carvalho grabbing a winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

The reds found themselves 1-0 down through a first-half finish from Alexander Isak only to crawl their way back through a Bobby Firminho equaliser and a late volley from the new Portuguese midfielder.

Where is the Merseyside derby?

Everton vs Liverpool will be played on Saturday, September 3 at Goodison Park. The referee for the fixture is Anthony Taylor.

When is the Merseyside derby?

Everton vs Liverpool is scheduled for the early kick-off spot and will start at 12:30pm.

How can I watch Everton vs Liverpool?

The Merseyside derby will be televised on BT Sport1 and BT Sport Ultimate with build-up beginning at 11:30am on Saturday morning.

TalkSport will provide up to the minute coverage of the game alongside other midweek fixtures taking place that evening from the Premier League and the EFL leagues.

BBC’s flagship Match Of The Day will screen highlights of Liverpool v Everton and the rest of the fixtures from Saturday at 10:30pm on BBC One.

How can I stream Everton vs Liverpool?

You can stream the Merseyside derby on the BT Sports App .

