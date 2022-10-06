Frank Lampard’s Everton could leapfrog Erik ten Hag’s side with a win at Goodison Park on Sunday.

A resurgent Everton side host Manchester United in the Premier League this Sunday.

In recent years, Goodison Park hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils, who have won just two of their last five Premier League meetings at the ground.

Frank Lampard’s Everton have also found some serious form, being unbeaten for almost two months.

In their last Premier League game, The Toffees came from behind with a sensational two-goal comeback inside five minutes, against Ralph Hasenhüttl’s struggling Southampton.

Manchester United lost 6-3 to rivals Manchester City, a day they will want to put firmly behind them as they look to turn the table on past failures.

How did Everton’s opponent fare in the last game?

United’s last Premier League outing didn’t go too well.

Pep Guardiola Manchester City side led United 4-0 at the half-time interval before new signing Antony clawed one back with a strike from range. With a late flurry of goals, the game ended in a 6-3 defeat.

Erik ten Hag said in his post-match press conference: "I am very disappointed, especially at the lack of belief. I didn’t expect it.”

Where are Everton playing this week?

Everton vs Manchester United will kick-off on Sunday, October 9 at Goodison Park. The referee for the fixture is David Coote.

When are Everton playing this week?

Everton vs Manchester United is scheduled to kick-off at 7:00pm BST.

How can I watch Everton vs Manchester United?

Everton vs Manchester United will be broadcast live on BT Sports 1 with coverage starting from 6:30pm

How can I stream Everton vs Manchester United?

You can receive live updates and commentary for Everton vs Manchester United on the BT Sports website.

Alternatively, you can stream the game live on the BTSports app.

