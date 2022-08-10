Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Lynch, Prescot Cables

ASHTON ATHLETIC 1-2 PRESCOT CABLES

Never-say-die Prescot Cables defied all the odds to progress in the FA Cup at the expense of Ashton Athletic in an extra preliminary round tie at Brocstedes Park last night (Tuesday).

Cables earned a replay by snatching a last-gasp equaliser when the teams first met at the weekend and despite Liam Hollett being shown a red card after only 16 minutes of the return tie the Pesky Bulls’ 10 men emerged victors.

It was a gutsy display by the Northern Premier League west division outfit who looked to be heading for the exit door when Hollett was dismissed and then fell behind to a superb curling free kick from Matt Reid shortly before half-time.

But Kevin Lynch’s boys showed they are made of stern stuff and replied in the second half through goals from Jame Foley (58 mins) and Adan Hammill (63)

Prescot team: Allen, Cannon-Noren, Devine (M.), Devine (J.), Hollett, Gregory, Hammill (A.), Foley, Murphy, Goodwin, Pritchard.

Subs: Sambor, Hammill (J.), Nugent (G.), Williams, Nugent (0.) Farley, Glennon.

RUNCORN TOWN 0-4 FC ST HELENS

New boys FC St Helens could hardly have dreamed of a much better start to their first season in the NWCL first division set-up and remain unbeaten after three fixtures.

A 1-1 opening day draw at Atherton LR was followed by a 5-1 thrashing of Darwen in the Edward Case Cup and last night (Tuesday) Runcorn Town were put to the sword in front of their own fans.

St Helens were the dominant force throughout the 90 minute, taking full advantage of goalkeeper Connor Eastham’s red card.

Hot-shot Joe Barker netted twice (28 mins and 78 mins), Liam Houghton converted a 34th minute penalty and Neil Weaver also found the net (41 mins).

FC St Helens team: Mason (J.), Bradshaw, Ball, Riley, Houghton (M.), Russell, Houghton (L.), Weaver, Barker, Mason (R.), Green.