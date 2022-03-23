The top flight table looks worryingly worse for one of the Merseyside clubs and considerably better for the other in this intriguing alternative look.

With the Premier League very much entering its final stages, things are hotting up at both ends of the table.

Liverpool are battling it out with Manchester City to be crowned champions in a race tha looks like it could go right down to the wire.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Everton are scrapping to try and move clear of the bottom three with the unthinkable threat of a first ever relegation from the Premier League looming over Goodison Park.

Clubs across the country now head into a short break, with international football taking centre stage for the next couple of weeks, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look (via Transfermarkt) at how the top flight table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season - and the outcome is eyebrow-raising to say the least.