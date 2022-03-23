Where Liverpool & Everton would rank in Premier League table if only domestic goal scorers counted

The top flight table looks worryingly worse for one of the Merseyside clubs and considerably better for the other in this intriguing alternative look.

By Martyn Simpson
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:58 am

With the Premier League very much entering its final stages, things are hotting up at both ends of the table.

Liverpool are battling it out with Manchester City to be crowned champions in a race tha looks like it could go right down to the wire.

Meanwhile, Everton are scrapping to try and move clear of the bottom three with the unthinkable threat of a first ever relegation from the Premier League looming over Goodison Park.

Clubs across the country now head into a short break, with international football taking centre stage for the next couple of weeks, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look (via Transfermarkt) at how the top flight table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season - and the outcome is eyebrow-raising to say the least.

Here’s a look at how London clubs and the rest of England’s top tier fare in the shock alternative table...

