Johnson began his career at Goodison before moving to Anfield.

David Johnson during his time at Liverpool FC. Image: Allsport UK /Allsport

Former Liverpool and Everton striker David Johnson has died aged 71.

Johnson made 213 appearances and scored 78 goals in six years at Anfield. He also had two spells at Everton and played eight times for England, scoring six goals.

Advertisement

His ex-Reds team-mate David Fairclough led the tributes, writing on Twitter: “So sad to hear my great friend and Liverpool legend David Johnson has passed away today.

“Shared so many great moments and memories with ‘Jono’. Today is a very sad day. Condolences to all Dave’s family. RIP ‘Doc’.”

Everton confirmed the news by saying: “Everyone at Everton is saddened to learn of the untimely passing of David ‘Doc’ Johnson at the age of 71. Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends at this time.”

Johnson began his career at Goodison and scored in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool in 1971. He would go on to score for the Reds against Everton nine years later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson had a successful spell at Ipswich before moving to Liverpool in 1976 for a club record fee of £200,000. He went on to win three league titles at Anfield as well as a European Cup winners’ medal in 1981.

But Ian Rush’s emergence relegated Johnson to the bench the following season and he re-signed for Everton in August 1982.

Liverpool players Kenny Dalglish and David Johnson hold the Football League Division One trophy in May 1980. Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Johnson later played for Barnsley, Manchester City, American side Tulsa Roughnecks, Preston and had a spell as player-manager at Barrow before retiring in 1986.

Advertisement

Another former Reds forward, John Aldridge, wrote: “Absolutely gutted to hear my good friend David Johnson (The Doc) passed away early today.