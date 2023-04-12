The potential venues for the 2028 Euros have been detailed if the UK and Ireland bid is successful

The stadium list for Euro 2028 has been confirmed should the UK and Ireland be successful in their bid to host the major footballing event.

Organisers behind the bid had previously confirmed a shortlist of 14 stadiums that would hold the international matches in 2028 and that list has now been whittled down to just 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

St James' Park has made the final 10 and the decision has been praised by businesses in the region given the economy boost Euro 2028 in the North East would provide.

From the original 14 stadiums shortlisted, today's news will be disappointment for the Stadium of Light, Old Trafford, Croke Park and the London Stadium, who have not found a place in the final 10.

The 10 stadiums that would host Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wembley Stadium, London

National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Advertisement

Advertisement

City of Manchester Stadium (Etihad Stadium), Manchester

Everton Stadium, Liverpool

St James' Park, Newcastle

Advertisement

Advertisement

Villa Park, Birmingham

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Dublin Arena, Dublin

Casement Park, Belfast

Advertisement

Advertisement