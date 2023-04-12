Register
Euro 2028 stadium list revealed if bid successful as 9 UK and Ireland cities given good news

The potential venues for the 2028 Euros have been detailed if the UK and Ireland bid is successful

By Toby Bryant
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST

The stadium list for Euro 2028 has been confirmed should the UK and Ireland be successful in their bid to host the major footballing event.

Organisers behind the bid had previously confirmed a shortlist of 14 stadiums that would hold the international matches in 2028 and that list has now been whittled down to just 10.

St James' Park has made the final 10 and the decision has been praised by businesses in the region given the economy boost Euro 2028 in the North East would provide.

From the original 14 stadiums shortlisted, today's news will be disappointment for the Stadium of Light, Old Trafford, Croke Park and the London Stadium, who have not found a place in the final 10.

The 10 stadiums that would host Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland are:

Wembley Stadium, London

National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

City of Manchester Stadium (Etihad Stadium), Manchester

Everton Stadium, Liverpool

St James' Park, Newcastle

Villa Park, Birmingham

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Dublin Arena, Dublin

Casement Park, Belfast

The UK and Ireland are bidding against Turkey to hold Euro 2028 with a decision set to be announced in September 2023.