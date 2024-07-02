Liverpool and Everton could both enjoy some success looking at the free agent market this summer.
As June 30 has now passed, players who were set to be released are now free to sign for anyone. And this summer sees a remarkable amount of talents that could be snapped up.
From experienced figures to World Cup winners and talented stars in their mid-twenties, there is certainly plenty of value that both Sean Dyche and Arne Slot could take advantage of. It’s also something that is financially frugal for Everton. So, with that in mind, we’ve decided to collate the best 10 free agents on the market.
1. Raphael Varane
The ex-Man United defender left as a FA Cup champion and is one of the most reputable names available. Injuries have affected him after a long career but he still has another move left in him. Como have been linked. | Manchester United via Getty Imag
2. Kelechi Iheanacho
The Leicester City forward was a league title winner last summer but fell down the pecking order. Still only 27, he has a wealth of experience and a wicked left foot that would certainly be welcomed at Everton. | Getty Images
3. Adrien Rabiot
The Frenchman has been a key starter at Euro 2024 and boasts a lot of experience. Liverpool have been linked but it is unclear if they would consider adding a midfielder. | Getty Images
4. Memphis Depay
A seasoned professional, Depay is a big name that possesses a lot of ability. He will no doubt end up at a strong club and he is one of the best free options out there. | Getty Images
