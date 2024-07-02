And the market has potential to throw up more deals like this if they can beat multiple competitorsAnd the market has potential to throw up more deals like this if they can beat multiple competitors
And the market has potential to throw up more deals like this if they can beat multiple competitors | AFP via Getty Images

10 of the best free agents available to sign right now including World Cup winner and Everton transfer options - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 18:20 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 18:25 BST

Transfer rumours: The free agent market is alive and kicking and there are potential bargains all across Europe that Liverpool and Everton could look into.

Liverpool and Everton could both enjoy some success looking at the free agent market this summer.

As June 30 has now passed, players who were set to be released are now free to sign for anyone. And this summer sees a remarkable amount of talents that could be snapped up.

From experienced figures to World Cup winners and talented stars in their mid-twenties, there is certainly plenty of value that both Sean Dyche and Arne Slot could take advantage of. It’s also something that is financially frugal for Everton. So, with that in mind, we’ve decided to collate the best 10 free agents on the market.

The ex-Man United defender left as a FA Cup champion and is one of the most reputable names available. Injuries have affected him after a long career but he still has another move left in him. Como have been linked.

1. Raphael Varane

The ex-Man United defender left as a FA Cup champion and is one of the most reputable names available. Injuries have affected him after a long career but he still has another move left in him. Como have been linked. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

The Leicester City forward was a league title winner last summer but fell down the pecking order. Still only 27, he has a wealth of experience and a wicked left foot that would certainly be welcomed at Everton.

2. Kelechi Iheanacho

The Leicester City forward was a league title winner last summer but fell down the pecking order. Still only 27, he has a wealth of experience and a wicked left foot that would certainly be welcomed at Everton. | Getty Images

The Frenchman has been a key starter at Euro 2024 and boasts a lot of experience. Liverpool have been linked but it is unclear if they would consider adding a midfielder.

3. Adrien Rabiot

The Frenchman has been a key starter at Euro 2024 and boasts a lot of experience. Liverpool have been linked but it is unclear if they would consider adding a midfielder. | Getty Images

A seasoned professional, Depay is a big name that possesses a lot of ability. He will no doubt end up at a strong club and he is one of the best free options out there.

4. Memphis Depay

A seasoned professional, Depay is a big name that possesses a lot of ability. He will no doubt end up at a strong club and he is one of the best free options out there. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.