How many Everton players are due to leave the club this summer as things stand?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are expected to oversee some significant changes once the summer transfer window opens in just a matter of weeks. The Toffees are heading into an exciting new chapter and they are looking to kit our their squad ready for a new era in the club’s history.

With David Moyes at the hilt, Everton have been linked with some exciting new transfer links, including the potential return of Richarlison. They are also expected to part ways with a number of existing players, and as things stand, there’s quite the list of potential outgoings. Let’s take a look at who could be bidding farewell to the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple Everton players out of contract

Everton have a long list of players approaching the finals weeks of their current contracts. As things stand, it seems as though Idrissa Gueye is the only player on the list who could be offered a new deal to keep him on Merseyside.

As for the rest, ageing veterans like Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman are expected to leave the team, but there are talks of the latter being kept on and introduced into a coaching role. Michael Keane is also due to depart alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who will end his tenure with 71 total goals scored for the club.

Recent comments from Abdoulaye Doucoure indicate that he won’t be with Everton beyond the summer either. The former Watford star has commented that he doesn’t feel he deserves to be put on a lower wage and instead wants to be given a pay rise if he is to stay.

“To be honest, I won't reduce my salary to stay at the club because I don't think I deserve to reduce my salary. I'm playing every season, I'm scoring important goals, I'm very important for the club. No, I should have an increase,” Doucoure told the Ben Foster Podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic are also out of contract next month but allowing both to depart will leave Everton without a back-up goalkeeper. They are likely to keep one of the two on the books to provide cover for Jordan Pickford.

Everton loan deals expiring this summer

The Toffees also have five players set to leave upon the expiration of their loan deals.

Orel Mangala has returned to Lyon to undergo rehabilitation on an ACL injury sustained in January. The likelihood of Everton going in for a permanent deal this summer while he is still out of action is low, despite reports last year of them wanting to bring him in full-time.

It’s a similar situation for Armando Broja, who has not been lucky with injuries this season. The Athletic reported last month that it’s ‘unlikely’ Everton will activate the £30 million purchase option in his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues are reportedly happy with the efforts Jesper Lindstrom has put in this season but so far, there are currently no concrete reports of them discussing a permanent deal with him.

Jack Harrison has spent the last two seasons on loan with Everton but the club and Moyes are reportedly undecided on whether they want to sign him permanently this summer.

One loan star who could be staying on is Carlos Alcaraz. TycSports journalist German Garcia Grova has reported that Everton have ‘executed’ the clause in the midfielder’s contract to sign him on a four-year deal.