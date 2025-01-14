Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton vs Aston Villa team news ahead of David Moyes’ first game since returning as Toffees manager.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes takes charge of his first game after returning as Everton boss against Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Wednesday night (8pm GMT kick-off).

The Scot is back for a second spell in the Toffees hot seat after Sean Dyche was sacked last week. Moyes is tasked with ensuring that Everton avoid a Premier League relegation battle, with the club sitting just one point above the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with 19 games remaining, there is ample time for the Blues to pull themselves clear. That is what he achieved when appointed in March 2002 before guiding Everton to four European campaigns and the 2009 FA Cup final during his 11 years at the helm.

Moyes is afforded two home games to try to build momentum, starting against Villa. Unai Emery’s side have not hit the heights they did last term but still have plenty of potency and are eighth in the table.

Ahead of the game, here is the latest team news for both sides.

Everton team news

Dwight McNeil - out

The winger is set to miss a sixth successive game because of a knee issue, Moyes confirmed at his pre-match press conference.

Armando Broja - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker was stretchered off in last week's FA Cup tie against Peterborough. Broja is due to undergo another to determine the extent of his issue.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker is absent for the next couple of weeks with a thigh problem, having only recently returning from a foot injury.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

The summer signing from Aston Villa remains unavailable as he battles back from a stress foot fracture.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - return

The striker missed out against Peterborough with an ankle issue but is back in training, confirmed Moyes.

Seamus Coleman - return

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Everton captain was due to be on the bench against Peterborough before taking charge of the Blues along with Leighton Baines.

James Garner - major doubt

The midfielder was earmarked to return to training this week but having been absent for three months, he will need a period to build up fitness.

Aston Villa team news

John McGinn - out

The Villa captain won't be available because of a hamstring complaint.

Pau Torres - out

The centre-back is sidelined because of a broken foot and won't be back until March.

Ross Barkley - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Everton midfielder has a calf issue so won't be returning to Goodison Park.

Diego Carlos - out

The defender has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. In addition, he is a reported transfer target for Fenerbahce so could not feature if a move is in the offing.

Donyell Malen - out

Villa have announced the signing of the winger from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee reported to be worth £18 million. However, Malen has not been registered in time to face Everton.

Jaden Philogene - doubt

The winger, who was a target for Everton, has had a medical at Ipswich but is still to complete his switch. if that doesn't go through then it remains to be seen whether he will be involved.

Emi Martinez - minor doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goalkeeper was absent against West Ham with a minor issue but has returned to training. Villa’s website says that the club ‘hope’ to have Martinez available.

Jhon Duran - return

The enigmatic striker is back after serving a three-match suspension for a red card he was issued against Newcastle last month.