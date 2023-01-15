Supporters gave the team bus a raucous welcome but Everton fell to a 2-1 loss to Southampton.

Everton’s woes on the pitch continued as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Southampton at Goodison Park.

The Toffees sunk further into the relegation mire, having won just one Premier League game in their past 11.

Fans are becoming increasingly concerned that Everton may not be able to avoid the drop this season, having narrowly retained their top-flight status last campaign.

However, fans continue to do all in their power to try to ensure the Blues do not suffer demotion. They turned out in their droves to welcome in the team bus at Goodison.

And after the game, thousands stayed inside the stadium to protest against owner Farhad Moshiri and the club’s board of directors.

Here are some of the best images takes before and after the game.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Everton fans show their support outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on January 14, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

