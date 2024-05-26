14 free agents who Everton could target in the summer transfer window

Sean Dyche will be plotting Everton’s summer transfer business - and he knows it won’t be easy.
Given the Toffees’ precarious financial situation, coupled with 777 Partners’ takeover looking increasingly unlikely to go through, limited funds could be available.
Everton will have to be sage about how they recruit - and utilising the free-agent market could be crucial. As things stand, here’s a look at some of the players available for nothing could suit the Blues.
1. Ryan Sessegnon - Tottenham
Never quite managed to fulfil the early potential he showed at Fulham when breaking through as a teenager. Sessegnon made just one appearance in 23-24 and his injury record is a risk. But aged 24, he's still to hit his peak and would be a versatile option down the left flank. Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Callum O'Hare - Coventry
The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a fine season for the Sky Blues, recording 10 goals and four assists. A step up to the Premier League surely beckons and he could be an option to feature as a No.10 for Everton. O'Hare has been offered a new Coventry contract but it's unlikely he'll sign it.
3. Gabriel Osho - Luton
The centre-back is in talks with the Hatters after making 21 appearances this term. But Osho reportedly has admirers in the Premier League.
4. Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester City
Helped the Foxes win the Championship title this season but is yet to commit his future at the King Power Stadium. Nidid has admitted he'd be open to leaving Leicester.
