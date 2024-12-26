15 simply breathtaking photos of Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock

Everton fans were gifted two early Christmas presents last week.

The Friedkin Group’s takeover of the club was announced before the following day, the Toffees were handed the keys to their new stadium.

The construction period of the 52,888-seat ground at Bramley-Moore Dock is complete. Everton will will oversee the six-month fit-out phase that commences in the New Year. That will include interior design specialists, tradesmen and women and audio-visual engineers completing the stadium’s many bars, restaurants and experiences, as well as retail spaces.

The Blues’ executive chairman Marc Watts said: “I feel privileged to be here today to be part of the handover of this magnificent stadium in this stunning, unrivalled location. It is an illustrious moment in the history of Everton and marks a new era for the Ccub on many levels. The stadium will play a key role in supporting our commercial vision for the club – hosting events and activities all-year round - but first and foremost, I have no doubt that it will be a venue that every Evertonian will be proud to call home.”

There is excitement building ahead of the Blues’ move at the start of next season. Ahead of the switch, here is a look at the latest photos of the state-of-the-art stadium.

1 . LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Work continues on Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on October 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) Work continues on Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on October 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

2 . Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

3 . Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images