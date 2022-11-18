Ishe Samuels-Smith has been called up to Everton’s squad.

A general view outside Goodison Park. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ishe Samuels-Smith has travelled with the Everton squad for their trip to Australia.

Certainly, it’s a huge compliment to the Toffees youngster, who is still only 16. Samuels-Smith, a left-back, is highly regarded at Goodison Park. He was linked with Chelsea in the summer transfer window before committing his future.

Samuels-Smith has been with Everton since under-nine level. This season, the teenager has made four appearances for the under-21s despite his tender age, as well as playing five times for the under-18s.

More impressively, Samuels-Smith was called up to the bench for Frank Lampard’s side’s 4-1 loss to Bournemouth in the FA Cup. In addition, he has represented England at under-15s, under-16s and under-17s level and trained with Everton’s first team fairly regularly this term.

Samuels-Smith is one of several youngsters with Everton in Australia. They include Stanley Mills, Tom Cannon, Isaac Price, Reece Welch, Seb Quirk and Joe Anderson.

Lampard is missing Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady (both England), Amadou Onana (Belgium) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal) because of the World Cup, while Alex Iwobi and Seamus Coleman are on duty with Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland respectively.

Advertisement