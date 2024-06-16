17 free agents who Everton can still sign in the summer transfer window

Everton will be hoping that their latest prospective takeover can go through smoothly.

After 777 Partners’ protracted saga finally came to an end, there has been significant interest in the Toffees. And majority owner Farhad Moshiri has selected Dan Friedkin to go through with a purchase.

But even if the takeover goes through, Sean Dyche will be wary that there still might not be significant funds to spend this summer. Everton must follow Premier League profit and sustainability rules and it could mean they have to be creative in the transfer market.

Bringing in free agents could be important this summer. There are plenty available and here’s a look at some who could suit the Blues.

1 . Gabriel Osho - Luton The centre-back is in talks with the Hatters after making 21 appearances this term. But Osho reportedly has admirers in the Premier League. | Getty Images

2 . Callum O'Hare - Coventry The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a fine season for the Sky Blues, recording 10 goals and four assists. A step up to the Premier League surely beckons and he could be an option to feature as a No.10 for Everton. O'Hare has been offered a new Coventry contract but it's unlikely he'll sign it. | Getty Images

3 . Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester City Helped the Foxes win the Championship title this season but is yet to commit his future at the King Power Stadium. Nidid has admitted he'd be open to leaving Leicester. The Nigeria international has recently been linked with Turkish giants Galatasaray. | Getty Images

4 . Che Adams - Southampton The striker has scored 16 goals for the Saints this season. He has been linked with Everton in the past but Southampton's promotion back to the Premier League means he could pen fresh terms. Adams is reportedly wanted by Wolves and Nottingham Forest. | Getty Images