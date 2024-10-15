17 players Everton could target who are free agents in 2025 - including double defensive upgrade
Everton’s transfer activity could be more affluent than ever in the summer as the club hope to have new owners in place.
The Friedkin Group will likely want to christen their first summer window with some strong additions, especially given the window will coincide with the club’s historic move to their new stadium. There are five players in the current squad who are set to exit on free transfers, as it stands, and the club will likely be in need of replacements to add quality depth to their squad.
Clubs can also sign players in January on a pre-contract as well, which is something to remember as we head ever closer to the new year. With that in mind, we’ve decided to look which players set to become free agents Everton could target next summer. Our list includes players are likely to be within their budget, to keep some sense of realism.
Tyrick Mitchell - Crystal Palace
Angel Gomes - Lille
Frank Anguissa - Napoli
Thomas Partey - Arsenal
Davide Calabria - AC Milan
Mario Pasalic - Atalanta
Olivier Boscagli - PSV Eindhoven Sean Longstaff - Newcastle United
Amad Diallo - Manchester United
Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton
Harry Maguire - Manchester United
Leif Davis - Ipswich Town
Tariq Lamptey - Brighton
Ola Aina - Nottingham Forest
Roony Bardghji - FC Copenhagen
Christian Norgaard - Brentford
Josh Brownhill - Burnley
Best options
Kyle Walker-Peters: The Southampton defender is only 27, has plenty of experience and would certainly fix their right-back problem area. He could even be a placeholder while the club search for another, with Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young likely to leave after this season - and Nathan Patterson still struggling to prove himself. Plus, the Saints are likely to face the drop making this an easier deal to secure. Tyrick Mitchell: Crystal Palace have one of the more dependable and underrated left-backs around and the 25-year-old would be an upgrade on Vitalyi Mykolenko. He offers more going forward and is defensively sound, once again, helping to upgrade that area given the Ukrainian is the only left-sided defender. As mentioned, Young will likely leave as well, meaning a left-back signing is needed - and Mitchell more than fits the bill.
Other options: Leif Davis of Ipswich Town would also be a strong option, but his future may depend on relegation. Plus, Ola Aina can play on both sides of defence and would be a smart acquisition or Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey has great pace and will be hungry to get his career back on track.
While Harry Maguire or Olivier Boscagli could replace the likely outgoing of Michael Keane. At the other end, Amad Diallo could come in when Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison depart after their loan spells.
