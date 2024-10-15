Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton transfer news: The free agent market could be a potent source of transfers for Everton next summer.

Everton’s transfer activity could be more affluent than ever in the summer as the club hope to have new owners in place.

The Friedkin Group will likely want to christen their first summer window with some strong additions, especially given the window will coincide with the club’s historic move to their new stadium. There are five players in the current squad who are set to exit on free transfers, as it stands, and the club will likely be in need of replacements to add quality depth to their squad.

Clubs can also sign players in January on a pre-contract as well, which is something to remember as we head ever closer to the new year. With that in mind, we’ve decided to look which players set to become free agents Everton could target next summer. Our list includes players are likely to be within their budget, to keep some sense of realism.

Free agents

Tyrick Mitchell - Crystal Palace

Angel Gomes - Lille

Frank Anguissa - Napoli

Thomas Partey - Arsenal

Davide Calabria - AC Milan

Mario Pasalic - Atalanta

Olivier Boscagli - PSV Eindhoven Sean Longstaff - Newcastle United

Amad Diallo - Manchester United

Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton

Harry Maguire - Manchester United

Leif Davis - Ipswich Town

Tariq Lamptey - Brighton

Ola Aina - Nottingham Forest

Roony Bardghji - FC Copenhagen

Christian Norgaard - Brentford

Josh Brownhill - Burnley

Best options

Kyle Walker-Peters: The Southampton defender is only 27, has plenty of experience and would certainly fix their right-back problem area. He could even be a placeholder while the club search for another, with Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young likely to leave after this season - and Nathan Patterson still struggling to prove himself. Plus, the Saints are likely to face the drop making this an easier deal to secure. Tyrick Mitchell: Crystal Palace have one of the more dependable and underrated left-backs around and the 25-year-old would be an upgrade on Vitalyi Mykolenko. He offers more going forward and is defensively sound, once again, helping to upgrade that area given the Ukrainian is the only left-sided defender. As mentioned, Young will likely leave as well, meaning a left-back signing is needed - and Mitchell more than fits the bill.

Other options: Leif Davis of Ipswich Town would also be a strong option, but his future may depend on relegation. Plus, Ola Aina can play on both sides of defence and would be a smart acquisition or Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey has great pace and will be hungry to get his career back on track.

While Harry Maguire or Olivier Boscagli could replace the likely outgoing of Michael Keane. At the other end, Amad Diallo could come in when Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison depart after their loan spells.