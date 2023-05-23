There will be hundreds of thousands of nervous Evertonians on Sunday and these 20 famous faces are likely to be among them.

D-Day is nigh for Everton fans as their status as a Premier League club is to be decided on the final-day of the top-flight season on Sunday.

Should Sean Dyche lead his side to a victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park , then the Toffees' fate is in their own hands. Should he fail to do so, then they will be at the mercy of fellow relegation strugglers Leeds United and Leicester City.

Whether Everton fans are among the near 40,000 set to pack out Goodison on Sunday, watching from home or following thousands of miles away, the nerves will be at a record high.

Some of those Everton fans in for a palpitating weekend are these 20 famous fans. From Hollywood stars to locals who hit the big time and even a viral Canadian pop sensation, here are some of the Merseyside club's most famous fans ranked by social media following.

1 . Keavy Lynch - B*Witched star Instagram followers - 10,600

2 . Andy Burnham - Politician Instagram followers - 18,700

3 . Mary Berry - Baker Instagram followers - 30,800 (on joint Lucy Young account)

4 . Ridick Bowe - Boxer Instagram followers - 65,900