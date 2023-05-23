Register
20 famous Everton fans from Hollywood stars to politicians and Justin Bieber ranked by followers - gallery

There will be hundreds of thousands of nervous Evertonians on Sunday and these 20 famous faces are likely to be among them.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 23rd May 2023, 20:00 BST

D-Day is nigh for Everton fans as their status as a Premier League club is to be decided on the final-day of the top-flight season on Sunday.

Should Sean Dyche lead his side to a victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park, then the Toffees' fate is in their own hands. Should he fail to do so, then they will be at the mercy of fellow relegation strugglers Leeds United and Leicester City.

Whether Everton fans are among the near 40,000 set to pack out Goodison on Sunday, watching from home or following thousands of miles away, the nerves will be at a record high.

Some of those Everton fans in for a palpitating weekend are these 20 famous fans. From Hollywood stars to locals who hit the big time and even a viral Canadian pop sensation, here are some of the Merseyside club's most famous fans ranked by social media following.

Instagram followers - 10,600

1. Keavy Lynch - B*Witched star

Instagram followers - 10,600

Instagram followers - 18,700

2. Andy Burnham - Politician

Instagram followers - 18,700

Instagram followers - 30,800 (on joint Lucy Young account)

3. Mary Berry - Baker

Instagram followers - 30,800 (on joint Lucy Young account)

Instagram followers - 65,900

4. Ridick Bowe - Boxer

Instagram followers - 65,900

