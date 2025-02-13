The final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park did not disappoint.

Evertonians did all they could to make it an historic evening - and David Moyes’ side responded with aplomb. The Toffees earned a 2-2 draw against Liverpool, with James Tarkowski netting a 98th-minute equaliser.

Supporters in their thousands lined the streets before kick-off to welcome in the team bus. There were thick plumes of blue smoke from pyrotechnics as Everton’s players were given a hero’s reception. And on the pitch, the Blues were more than deserving of a share of the spoils against runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Beto opened the scoring in the 11th minute for Everton before Alexis Mac Allister hit back five minutes later. Mo Salah had thought he’d spoiled the Blues’ send-off when putting Arne Slot’s men ahead in the 73rd minute but Tarkowski had other ideas when he crashed home a stunning volley at the death.

After full-time, there was more drama with a melee ensuing. Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones were both given second yellow cards and their marching orders, while Reds head coach Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were issued red cards.

It was Moyes’ 22nd Merseyside derby and his first since returning as manager. The draw ensured that Everton moved 10 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

"I think it ranks really high [in terms of my moments at Goodison Park] because of the meaning – what it meant," Moyes told evertontv. "I think for us to come from behind and get a draw out of the game at that time was a big result for us. The stadium was fantastic. I can remember nights through my career here earlier on where it's been a great place to play – Fiorentina and nights like that.

"Some of the games here have been incredible but tonight will be right up there with that. I think the supporters did the stadium proud tonight and, in a lot of ways, the team did the supporters proud as well. They never gave up, stuck at it. We lacked a bit of quality at times but we tried to find a way of getting a result out of the game and we got something from it.

"For me, really, it's about getting points to make sure we stay in the Premier League – that's the biggest thing. But getting one tonight, in a game that means so much, I'm really, really pleased with how the players are doing, but we've got so far to improve and big steps that we need to make.

"But, let's be fair, the players we've got at the moment are really giving everything they've got and I think that's why the crowd are adhering to them because they know that the players are working so hard and doing their best.”

It was a game that has been etched into Everton folklore and will live long in the memory. There were some brilliant photos taken before, during and after the game by several photographers who were on duty. Scroll down to see them.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: General view outside the stadium as fans of Everton are seen holding blue flares prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

