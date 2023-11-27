Everton fans made their feelings clear as they protested against the Premier League and their points deduction ahead of the match againt Man Utd

Everton fans turned Goodison Park into a sea of pink on Sunday as fans protested against the Premier League and the points deduction that plunged the team into the relegation zone.

Pink cards were handed out outside the ground by supporters groups, featuring the Premier League logo and the word 'corrupt' and a march took place through the streets around Goodison Park and into the ground where even the staff whose job it was to bring out the Premier League arch which welcome players onto the pitch were met with a chorus of jeers.

The Premier League anthem which is played before every match was also roundly booed.

The march outside began at The Brick pub, which was covered by a huge flag which read: ‘Where there is power, greed and money… There is corruption.’ Another large banner inside the ground read 'Corrupt. An independant review to avoid independant regulation.'

The pink cards were held up by fans before the match and again on 10 minutes to mark the 10-point penalty.

It was a passionate and hostile atmosphere inside Goodison at a match in which the Toffees lost 3-0 to Manchester United, keeping Sean Dyche's side five points from safety.

The punishment was handed out two weeks ago, prompted by the club exceeding losses permitted by £19.5million in the three seasons ending in 2021-22. Everton are expected to appeal which could cause further disruption to the Premier League.

1 . Everton fans protest against Premier League and 10-point deduction Fans of Everton hold protest banners following the clubs recent 10 point deduction for violating the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park

