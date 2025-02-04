Everton brought in just one player on transfer deadline day in Carlos Alcaraz.

It proved a somewhat subdued ending to Everton’s winter transfer window.

The Toffees managed to recruit just one player on deadline day, with Carlos Alcaraz arriving from Flamengo. Everton required a deal sheet to sign the 22-year-old attacking midfielder on loan, with an obligation to buy if certain clauses are hit.

David Moyes made it no secret he wanted a new striker with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti all currently injured. But there was a lack of genuine options available and the Blues opted not to bring anyone else through the door up front or in other positions.

However, Everton can still make signings before having to update their Premier League squad for the remainder of the season. Clubs can still recruit free agents although that is a market that is fraught with danger.

Still, there are several available, with former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian offered to the Blues last month but he appears set to rejoin Fulham. In the unlikely circumstance Moyes did want a last resort, here’s a look at some who could fit the bill after scouring the list on Transfermrkt.

Diego Costa

As former Premier League striker go, Costa is well remembered. During his stint at Chelsea between 2014-2017 he was a firebrand and known for antagonising the opposition. He also wasn’t bad in front of goal, bagging 59 times in 120 games and winning two titles for the London outfit.

Costa has also had two spells with Atletico Madrid in his career, while he returned to England in the 2022-23 season to represent Wolves. But the former Spain international managed just one goal in 25 appearances for the Molineux outfit and he’s spent the past two years in his native Brazil with Botafogo and Gremio respectively. To his credit, he netted eight times in 26 games last term but he is now aged 36. His best days are well behind.

Keita Balde

Everton already have two Senegalese players in their ranks, with Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye established as key starters. Balde played for The Lions of Terange with Gueye and the pair won the African Cup of Nations together in 2021.

Balde, a winger, has had a decent career having represented the likes of Inter Milan, Monaco and Lazio. He is currently available after he opted to end his deal at Turkish club Sivasspor in December. He is still only 29 but would need time to get up to speed.

Marcelo Morales

Left-back is an area of the squad that sections of fans would have liked Everton to bolster. Vitalii Mykolenko is the only current recognised option, although Ashley Young can cover if necessary.

Morales is a player who would have to arrive as an understudy to Mykolenko being aged only 21. He broke through the ranks at Universidad de Chile, making 109 appearances and helping the club win the Copa Chile last season. Morales has also been capped twice for his country. He is someone very much on an upward curve although there have been reports that he is heading to New York Red Bulls.

Mariano Diaz

The striker certainly had plenty of top-flight experience. Across two spells, Diaz has made 98 appearances for Spanish superpowers Real Madrid, scoring a total of 17 goals and winning two Champions League and three La Liga crowns.

He also had a prolific 2017-18 season at Lyon when plundering 21 goals, which earned him a move back to Los Blancos. Yet after joining Sevilla in 2023, things didn’t quite work out for Diaz. He managed just 13 outings last term and has been without a club for the summer. Given the fact he is 31 and has not kicked a ball for the best part of nine months, a move would be fanciful.

Ryan Kent

The winger was chief part of Rangers’ squad that ended Celtic’s dominance and won the league title in 2020, as well as helping the Ibrox club reach the Europa League final in 2022.

There were plenty of teams linked when it was clear he was departing Rangers the following year. He opted for a switch to Turkey to join giants Fenerbahce. Yet things did not work out for him. He made a total of 19 appearances and was frozen out of their plans after Jose Mourinho before terminating his deal in October.

Kent is still a good age at 28 but has no Premier League experience. The fact he came through the ranks at Liverpool may also be a reason why Everton would not be keen.