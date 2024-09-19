5 players facing uncertain future at Everton this January including 70-goal striker

Sean Dyche reacts during Everton's Carabao Cup loss to Southampton. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton transfer news: The January window could be an important moment in the season.

Everton’s drab start to the season continued as they crashed out of the EFL Cup on penalties to Southampton, further plunging the club into disarray.

While the league cup isn’t a priority by any stretch of the imagination, it was a dark mood at Goodison Park following the defeat which saw them muster 26% possession against the Premier League new boys. It was another defeat to go alongside their four straight league losses and it paints a bleak picture for Sean Dyche and his squad.

The summer window saw plenty of movement but there were some loose threads weren’t addressed and the January window could prove to an important middle point to the season where players could come and go - and it could be a final chance to add something to their squad to stave off what looks to be another relegation dogfight. With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at seven players facing an uncertain future.

Michael Keane

The defender has begun the season in place of Jarrad Branthwaite due to his untimely injury in pre-season. He will return to the side soon but it is clear the defender, who is out of contract next summer, has struggled. Jake O’Brien is waiting in the wings to replace him but the club may wish to part ways to recoup even a few million pounds if anyone comes in for him.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

With no new deal in sight, the attacker could be a late-season pick for a side above them. His contract expires next summer and the club could still raise some funds from a potential sale in January. It could help them reinvest in that position but he has begun the season in some goal-scoring form with two goals and one assist in four games so far.

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Once Everton’s saviour, he has been demoted to the bench in the final year of his deal. Less of a starter these days, he could be another player allowed to leave if the club want to raise some funds as they are well stocked in midfield after the summer additions of Orel Mangala and Tim Iroegbunam.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton’s prized possession, he was the target of Manchester United in the summer after they failed with multiple bids. Perhaps if the club continues to struggle, another top team may try their luck in January to take advantage of the situation.

Youssef Chermiti

The young striker signed for around £15m in 2023 but has been absent this season so far due to undergoing surgery in the summer. With three strikers ahead of him, he needs minutes for his development and a loan may be the best course of action for all parties.