Everton FC transfer news: The January window could answer a few pressing transfer questions.

Everton’s summer business saw plenty of movement despite financial limitations but there are still a number of questions yet to be answered.

Sean Dyche welcomed the likes of Jake O’Brien, Jesper Lindstrom, Armando Broja, Iliman Ndiaye and others, with a large majority arriving on loan. Such deals were aimed at strengthening the overall quality of the squad and it is obvious there are more options on the bench than last season.

Yet, there are a number of players out of contract next summer and there are others who had interest in the summer window that other clubs could look to follow through with in the January window. Plus, with the takeover from the Friedkin Group potentially set to be completed in time for January, we could see plenty of movement but here’s some potential exits that we could see.

The striker was in demand in the summer as he entered the final year of his deal. Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea were credited with an interest and he still hasn’t moved forward with any contract talks. January would be the last chance to recoup any money for him if that is to be the outcome.

Michael Keane - Definitely Won’t

Out of contract next summer, the club is likely to let the centre-back run his deal down. He barely featured last season but he has been needed this season with Branthwaite’s injury. At 31, his future looks likely to be away from the club and there was interest in the summer and it could be revisited again.

Jarrad Branthwaite - Definitely Won’t

A key target for Manchester United, Branthwaite will be on the shortlist of countless clubs across Europe. Every single window will see the centre-back become a main topic as he is an incredible prospect. January will likely see interest crop up again but he should remain until at least the summer.

Idrissa Gueye - Could Leave

With his deal set to expire in the summer, Gueye could exit to find a new home in the twilight of his career if an offer comes in - but it is unlikely given his age. If he does remain, he could have more options as a free agent in the summer.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - Could Leave

Similar to Gueye, his deal is up in the summer. Both are still regular starters, but have faced stiff competition from Dwight McNeil, Orel Mangala, James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam, meaning game time will be more difficult to come by.

Joao Virginia - Could Leave

Everton’s back-up keeper is a solid reserve option for Jordan Pickford but, given they are already out of the EFL Cup, he is unlikely to feature again this season unless the England number one gets an unlikely injury. Only 25, he could yet sign a new deal and should remain.

Youssef Chermiti - Could Leave

The youngster is the fourth-choice striker at the moment and has been out of action since the summer. When he returns, he needs minutes and a short-term loan could be the answer.

Beto - Definitely Won’t

Despite joining last summer, there were some enquiries about him this summer as he has failed to displace Calvert-Lewin. It is doubtful he would leave as the future of his teammate remains up in the air but he will also have Broja to compete with, meaning the summer might be an appropriate point to re-evaluate his position.