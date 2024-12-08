A look at the players who could leave Everton when the transfer window opens.

The January transfer window opens in less than a month’s time - and Everton fans will be hoping to see business conducted.

The Blues sit 15th in the Premier League table and the main aim is for another relegation battle to be avoided. However, supporters to not want to put a ceiling on ambitions and want to try to finish as high as possible. Much of Everton’s business could depend on the takeover by the Friedkin Group, which is expected to be completed this month.

However, as things stand, Toffees manager Sean Dyche is planning to have a budget that represents the current ownership model. Additions will be important, but January can also be used to allow some members of the squad to depart - whether that is permanently or on loan.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the players who may exit Goodison and those unlikely to do so

Could - Beto

It has been a frustrating one-and-a-half seasons for the striker since signing from Udinese. Purchased for £25.8 million, it’s fair to say that the Toffees have yet to have their money’s worth. Beto has shown glimpses of his raw talent but has struggled to hone himself into an all-round Premier League player. In total, he’s scored seven goals in 48 games. The Guinea-Bissau international has been linked with a return to Italy, with AS Roma - under the control of the Friedkin Group - one reported admirer.

Unlikely - Michael Keane

The centre-back has had his detractors in recent years but when he’s played this season, Keane has earned plenty of credit. But he comes to the end of his contract in June and most would say it will suit all parties if Keane has a fresh start. The ex-Burnley defender can sign a pre-contract in January and has been linked with moves to Serie A and the MLS but he likely sees out his deal.

Could - Youssef Chermiti

The Portugal youth international suffered wretched luck when suffering a freak injury just before the start of the season after looking bright during the friendly programme. Chermiti did not get much game-time last term and a loan move to gain regular experience could be sensible for his development. A departure may hinge on what happens with Beto.

Unlikely - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Another member of the squad out of contract at the end of the season, There will be a big reset at Goodison in the summer and Doucoure could be one who leaves. But given his importance to Dyche and his system, the midfielder may well be kept despite being linked with Roma.

Could - Nathan Patterson

It’s approaching three years since the right-back moved to Everton from Rangers for up to £16 million. In truth, it’s a deal that hasn’t worked out so far. Patterson has shown glimpses but has had injury issues that have held back his progress. After recovering from a long-term hamstring issue, the Scotland international has scarcely featured in Dyche’s plans, although that is partly because of Ashley Young’s good form. If the Blues are to get the best out of Patterson, a loan move may make sense.

Unlikely - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

There are few supporters who expect the striker to be at Everton next season. He’s out of contract and not committed his future despite being offered fresh terms. However, Dyche has insisted that Calvert-Lewin’s value to the Blues is more than his price tag to stay in the Premier League.

Could - Harrison Armstrong

The 17-year-old is highly rated by Everton are really impressed in pre-season despite his tender age. He’s also been on the bench frequently for Everton this season amid injury issues. Armstrong is one for the future and they could look to expose him to regular senior football, although it could be a year too soon.

Unlikely - Jake O’Brien

The towering centre-half has had a low-key start to his Everton career after joining from Lyon in the summer. O’Brien has made only four appearances so far - and a total of 34 minutes of action in the Premier League. However, the Toffees require four options in his position so sending him out on loan would be very unlikely.

Could - Stanley Mills

The son of former England international, Danny, was well-rated by former manager Frank Lampard and impressed on loan at Oxford United last season before suffering a serious knee injury. The Blues have been building back Mills’ fitness and he now needs games for the under-21s. But if he is up to speed by the end of January then perhaps another loan could suit.

Unlikely - Jack Harrison

The winger’s second season at Everton has been disappointing so far after returning from Leeds United. Harrison has yet to record a single goal contribution and has not started the past five games. There has been talk of a potential return to Elland Road but he’s someone well-liked in the dressing room and has the trust of Dyche. More is needed, though.

Could - Roman Dixon

The right-back’s powerful forays in pre-season caught the eye while he was handed a Premier League debut in a 4-0 loss at Tottenham. There are shortages to Dixon’s game, though, and the only way the 19-year-old will improve is by featuring regularly in senior football.