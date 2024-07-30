But what else will happen across the next month? | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: Sean Dyche’s squad will look vastly different to last season.

Everton have been busy this summer negotiating deals for players to leave and join the club - and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Given their financial situation there are some players considering their future, some players entering the final years of deals and some receiving general interest. On the other hand, they are looking to strengthen and bring quality depth and players in attack and the future looks brighter than it has in previous years.

