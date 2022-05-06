Everton have endured one of their worst Premier League campaigns in history and are still on contention for relegation with only a handful of games left.
While the Toffees have splashed the cash on some big names in recent years, they really haven’t impressed this season and the Merseyside club will be desperate to offload and bring in some fresh faces if they manage to stay in the top flight.
The likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert Lewin could all leave the club this summer and the club could look to bolster every position as a result.
While Everton clearly have the money to spend, it hasn’t worked in the past and could maybe benefit from delving into the free agent market.
Here are seven players whose contracts expire this summer that Everton could target...