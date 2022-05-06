Here are seven free agents that Everton could target this summer.

Everton have endured one of their worst Premier League campaigns in history and are still on contention for relegation with only a handful of games left.

While the Toffees have splashed the cash on some big names in recent years, they really haven’t impressed this season and the Merseyside club will be desperate to offload and bring in some fresh faces if they manage to stay in the top flight.

The likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert Lewin could all leave the club this summer and the club could look to bolster every position as a result.

While Everton clearly have the money to spend, it hasn’t worked in the past and could maybe benefit from delving into the free agent market.

Here are seven players whose contracts expire this summer that Everton could target...

1. Jaosn Denayer (Lyon) Denayer has made over 100 appearances for Lyon and over 30 for Belgium. The defender is set to leave the French club after struggling for game time this season

2. Jesse Lingard (West Ham) Lingard is set to leave his boyhood club this summer and has been linked with the likes of West Ham, Newcastle and Everton.

3. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) Nketiah looks likely to leave Arsenal this summer but has been impressing in recent weeks, scoring twice against Chelsea. The striker was previously heavily linked with Crystal Palace.

4. James Tarkowski (Burnley) Tarkowski looks set to become a free agent this summer, even if Burnley aren’t relegated. The defender has attracted interest from Everton and Newcastle.