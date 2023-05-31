777 Partners linked with two Premier League takeovers after Everton interest

An American company who were interested in an Everton takeover are still keen on purchasing a Premier League club, reports suggest.

The firm 777 Partners were in the reckoning to purchase the Toffees for a fee of £600 million. Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has made it public knowledge that he's been looking for new investment to help fund the construction of the club's Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

MSP Sports Capital have signed an exclusivity agreement with Moshiri and could require a stake of around 25%. However, it was reported by the BBC at one stage that 777 Partners - a Miami-based firm who also hold stakes in the likes of Italian side Genoa and Belgium outfit Standard Liege - were in pole position.

Now it is said that 777 Partners - based in Miami and headed up by Josh Wander and Steven Pasko - have turned their attention to either Sheffield United or West Ham United as per the Daily Mail.

Sheffield United have just been promoted from the Championship under Paul Heckingbottom. However, the Blades have been under a transfer embargo and current owner Prince Abdullah is looking to sell.