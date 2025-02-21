Things spotted in Everton training before the Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

Everton have been put through their paces as they aim to continue their scintillating form when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30pm GMT).

David Moyes has engineered the Toffees out of a Premier League relegation battle during his six fixtures in charge. He returned with the task to ensure a bottom-three scrap was avoided and that looks like it has already been achieved.

Everton have picked up 13 points out of a possible 18. Last week, they earned a deserved 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby courtesy of James Tarkowski's 98th-minute equaliser. Then just three days later, with a much-depleted squad, the Blues dug deep yet again to earn a 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace. As a result, Everton are up to 14th - and have leapfrogged ailing upcoming opponents United in the process.

Moyes has likely given his troops some deserved rest this week before facing a Red Devils side who are in insipid form. Against Palace, Everton had only 13 senior players available which made the win more remarkable.

Things spotted in training

Moyes will welcome back Abdoulaye Doucoure to his squad against United. The midfielder had to serve a one-match suspension against the Eagles, having been sent-off following the Liverpool encounter. That will boost Moyes' options but he may be the only player back judging by training photos uploaded by the club from Wednesday’s session.

Nathan Patterson has missed the previous three games because of a hamstring complaint. The right-back has made three substitute appearances since Moyes returned, having been out of favour under predecessor Sean Dyche.

Meanwhile, it appears Youssef Chermiti is still not ready to return to the match-day squad. The striker hasn't made a single senior appearance all season. He missed the opening three months with a foot injury that required surgery and after making a couple of appearances for the under-21s and featuring on the first-team bench three times, he picked up a thigh issue. Chermiti has been back in individual training.

Seamus Coleman appears that he is still being troubled by a calf problem. The Everton captain hasn't made an appearance since the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Iliman Ndiaye (knee) continues his recovery after limping off after Liverpool in the first half. The talismanic winger picked up medial ligament damage and won't be back for at least a few weeks. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Dwight McNeil (hamstring) remain long-term absentees while Lyon loanee Orel Mangala won't play again this season after rupturing his ACL.

New ball to be used

In addition, there will be a new match-day feature on show against United. The Premier League have released the rerelease of an iconic ball for the remainder of the season. The T90 Aerow I was used during the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons.

It's Nike's final campaign being the official Premier League matchday ball provider before the switch to Puma next campaign - and the American sports giants look to go out in style.

Everton were training with the ball as the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Jordan Pickford, January signing Charly Alcaraz and the rest of the squad got acclimatised before facing United.