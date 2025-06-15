Everton are heading into an exciting new chapter | Getty Images

A list of players due to become free agents this summer as their contracts draw to a close.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are preparing for an exciting new chapter under new ownership and are navigating their way through what is shaping up to be an busy summer transfer window.

With multiple players set to leave the club and bid farewell to Goodison Park forever, the Toffees are on the market for new recruits. The transfer window has closed for a brief period and will reopen on June 16th until September’s Deadline Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s plenty of time for Everton and The Friedkin Group to finalise some important deals. While the Blues are expected to spend some cash, LiverpoolWorld has taken a look at the current free agent pool and put together an interesting list of stars who won’t cost a penny to sign after the end of the month.

Free agents Everton could sign this summer

Tyrick Mitchell

Tyrick Mitchell is one of several Crystal Palace players gathering attention this summer. The left-back is approaching the end of his contract but Everton will have competition on their hands if they want to snag his signature, as Tottenham have been showing interest since earlier this year.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Signing a new right-back is a priority for the Toffees and Kyle Walker-Peters is a man of high interest. Southampton released their retained list and the defender was not named, indicating he will be available to sign for free next month.

Michael Olunga

Everton are the market for a new centre-forward and they could sign this one for free. Michael Olunga is due to leave Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League after four-and-a-half years. The 31-year-old Kenya international scored 17 goals last season.

Akram Afif

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Olunga, Akram Afif is set to be released from the Qatar Stars League this month. The 28-year-old is a versatile winger who can also play as a centre-forward. Afif contributed an impressive 23 goals and 22 assists last season.

Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill is another name who has been on Everton’s radar recently. Despite Burnley securing promotion, the midfielder has been linked with a free exit this summer and the Blues are in the mix for his signature. However, plenty of others are also in the frame, including West Ham.

Kenny Tete

Fulham are reportedly in talks to keep Kenny Tete at Craven Cottage but no deal has been confirmed yet and the clock is ticking. The 29-year-old could be another right-back option for Everton but his recent knee injury may be something to consider.

Sergio Reguilon

Another full-back soon to be available for free. After limited opportunities for Tottenham Hotspur last season, Sergio Reguilon is searching for his next club. A number of teams are interested in the Spaniard, who boasts experience with the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Callum Wilson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Callum Wilson is no longer a spring chicken, he proved last season that he still has it in him to change a game. The centre-forward will bring an abundance of experience with him wherever he moves to following his Newcastle United exit but his injury history is a slight cause for concern. However, he could be a solid option from off the bench.