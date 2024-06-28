Everton’s summer has seen more action than many expected in the early knockings of the window and there may be more to come in a short space of time.
Having already secured extensions for Jack Harrison (on loan) Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gueye, they have looked to bring in fresh talent. One of those is the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam while the club are also close to signing Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye who once shone brightly in the Championship.
Reports suggest there could be even more movement before pre-season gets underway in just over a few weeks time, but who could leave and who is set to stay?
1. Ben Godfrey - Leave
The defender will enter the final year of his contract and there are offers from both Atalanta and Lyon. Everton want £15m but they have already been offered £12.7m. | Getty Images
2. Michael Keane - Leave
The defender's deal expires next summer and, now 31, he has shown that his levels have dropped. He has had interest from abroad and Everton should cash in if possible. | Getty Images
3. Jarrad Branthwaite - Stay
The Everton defender has been subject of huge interest but the club are in no need of selling after careful deals that have helped them avoid PSR sanctions. Keeping Branthwaite for at least another year or two is a dream considering how good he has been in just one season. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images
4. Amadou Onana - Leave
The Belgian is currently in fine form at Euro 2024 and the latest reports from Sky Sports News claim he is still expected to leave this summer. This is despite the fact they have reduced the risk of having to sell any of their key stars this summer. Valued over £50m, he would be a huge miss but the sizeable fee- which would be a profit on the £33m paid in 2022 - would be able to help find suitable replacements. | Getty Images
