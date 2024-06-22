Everton’s recent news regarding transfers has certainly been positive as the club have been linked with multiple moves.

Positivity surrounding the club’s takeover coupled with positive transfer news - both in and out of the club - has given fans hope of a good summer of business. Still, they have to work within the confines of financial restrictions but those look set to be loosened somewhat, opening the door for moves.

Sean Dyche needs to add depth to his squad to ensure his side can maintain their good form and put teams to the sword when on top; they finished with the league’s second-lowest goals but still managed 13 wins and it is clear he needs backing. Therefore, we’ve decided to look at what potential deals could be done this summer.

1 . Iliman Ndiaye The Marseille attacker previously starred at Sheffield United in the Championship and was a target for Everton last summer. While he enjoyed some success, the French club went through three managers and the Senegal international failed to truly settle. He could be granted a key role in attack under Dyche should Everton close a potential deal. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Jack Harrison For all intents and purposes, Harrison looks to have completed another loan move, according to reports. No official confirmation has come from Everton but he looks set for another year on loan which gives Dyche a stable right-sided attacker. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

3 . Aster Vranckx Set to leave this summer, the 21-year-old has plenty of ability and even spent a year on loan at AC Milan in the 2022/23 season. His deal expires next summer and reports have claimed Everton are in for him but face competition from Fiorentina and Napoli. | Getty Images