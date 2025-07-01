Everton are looking to make additions in the summer transfer window and now there are a plethora of players who are free agents.

Evertonians will be hoping that it is the month that the club’s transfer business starts to heat up.

It’s been a quiet summer so far for the Toffees in terms of incomings. The only addition so far is Charly Alcaraz, who has made his move to Merseyside permanently after an impressive loan spell during the second half of last season.

But given that 10 members of the squad that finished 13th in the Premier League last season have departed, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure, additions are needed. There is money for David Moyes to enter the market but he will have to spend in the positions that will be priorities.

As a result, Moyes could also look to bring in some recruits on free transfers. There are a plethora of players who are now rendered free agents and looking for a new club. LiverpoolWorld has taken a look at some who are available and could fit the bill for Everton.

Free agents available

Kenny Tete

The obvious starting point. Everton have been in talks with the right-back about a potential deal. Tete has spent the past five years at Fulham and now they have come back to the table with fresh terms. However, the reports suggest that Tete is likely to remain in the capital.

Kyle Walker-Peters

If Tete opts against a switch to Merseyside then Moyes may look to bring in another full-back without paying a fee. Walker-Peters has left Southampton after their relegation from the Premier League and is capable of playing on both sides. However, Walker-Peters has been linked with Chelsea and a potential return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Javi Puado

Everton are currently short of natural wingers after Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom's respective loan deals expired. Paudo fired 12 goals and four assists in 35 appearances for Espanyol last season and has been linked with Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Besiktas. He's also capable of operating as a centre-forward, which could appeal.

Luka Jovic

Everton are in the market for a striker and while Thierno Barry is seemingly the top target, Jovic would be a potential alternative. He has represented Benfica, Real Madrid, Fiorentina and most recently AC Milan in his career. However, Jovic is not a prolific goalscorer and made only 17 appearances last term.

Josh Brownhill

The midfielder has spent the past five years at Burnley and scored 18 goals on the way to promotion back to the Premier League last season. But Brownhill has not penned fresh terms at Turf Moor as he seemingly weighs up his options. Everton could look to add more depth in the engine room and they have been linked with Brownhill previously.

Sergio Reguilón

The Blues have just one recognised senior left-back in Vitalii Mykolenko. Reguilon has had somewhat of a nomadic few years and has been released by Tottenham Hotspur. However, he does have plenty of Premier League and European experience, having also played for Real Madrid, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

Fraser Forster

At least one back-up goalkeeper is required for Jordan Pickford after the exits of Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic. Forster has departed Tottenham Hotspur and has a wealth of experience.

Ben Mee

The potential exit of Michael Keane, who remains in talks over potentially extending his stay means that Everton are slightly short in central defence with Michael Keane leaving. Anyone who arrives may have to settle for a support-act role behind Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Jake O'Brien. It means that a veteran may suit best and Mee may be attracted by a return to the north west after being released by Brentford.

Tim Krul

Another keeper who could come in for depth. Krul has more than 400 senior appearances under his belt and recently declared that he still wants to continue his career after leaving Luton Town.