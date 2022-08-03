9 most likely Everton transfers before the end of the window

Who are Everton most likely to sign next?

Everton are busy preparing for the start of the new Premier League season.

The Toffees return to the action this weekend and take on Chelsea in their first game.

Frank Lampard locks horns with his former club in his opening match of his first full campaign in charge at Goodison Park.

The former England midfielder managed to keep the Merseyside outfit in the division in the end and has been busy putting his own stamp on the squad this summer.

He has signed centre-back James Tarkowski and winger Dwight McNeil from Burnley following their relegation and former Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

They have also let the likes of Richarlison, Jonjoe Kenny, Cenk Tosun, Fabian Delph and Jarrad Branthwaite (loan) head out the exit door to clear space in their squad.

Who are Everton most likely to sign before the transfer deadline? We take a look, with odds courtesy of SkyBet:

1. 9. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves) 8/1 Photo: Quality Sport Images

2. 8. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) 8/1

3. 7. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) 8/1

4. 6. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man U) 6/1 Photo: MARTIN KEEP