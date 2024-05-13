Everton’s season has finally had a happy ending after a long and arduous period of uncertainty.
But the summer will bring a whole new set of challenges and Sean Dyche and the club will have to manage expectations in the transfer market due to their perilous financial situation. It means that players may have to be sold to generate funds but there’s a whole host of players leaving for nothing.
The club desperately needs reinforcements to breathe fresh life into a squad that has proven it has a stable base. However, with big clubs snooping around their key players, they will need to prepare for the worst case scenarios. Therefore, with the end of season in sight, we’ve decided to look at which players are set to leave and which players should remain at the club.
1. Andre Gomes - Leave
The midfielder's deal is up in the summer and it is likely the 30-year-old will depart. He has struggled with staying fit for some time now and Everton will want to remove his sizeable wages from their bill to help their current situation.
2. Idrissa Gueye - Stay
The midfielder's deal is up this summer but Everton have a chance to extend it by a year. Based off his recent form, he deserves to remain at the club for another season because of the experience he brings - and it's clear he can still be successful at this level.
3. Dele Alli - Leave
Alli's deal expires this summer and he has already spoken out about offers to move away from Everton.
4. Jack Harrison - Leave
As it stands, Harrison is set to go back to Leeds United. However, he has said he doesn't want to go back to the Championship and Leeds may not be promoted after missing out on the top two places in the Championship. It makes sense he could return but there have been no reports as of yet. He would be a good signing if he could return next year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.