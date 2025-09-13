Everton boss David Moyes. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton and Aston Villa team news ahead of the Premier League clash at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are sweating on the fitness of two regular starters for their return to action against Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees go in search of a fourth successive victory having enjoyed an impressive start to the 2025-26 season. David Moyes’ side are fifth in the Premier League table and there is a chance of going top with a win should Arsenal fail to beat Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton face a Villa outfit that have been challenging in the upper echelons in recent seasons. They finished sixth last term and reached the Champions League quarter-finals. But Unai Emery’s men have managed to pick up only one point so far.

Everton team news

Both teams have injury concerns heading into the encounter. Everton may have to make late calls on Iliman Ndiaye, who has been in scintillating form. The winger has scored two goals so far and impressed for Senegal in their 3-2 win over DR Congo.

However, Ndiaye has returned from international duty with a knock and Blues boss Moyes confessed that Everton are unsure if the talismanic figure will be fit. As a result, there is a chance that Tyler Dibling could be handed a full Premier League debut for Moyes’ men after signing from Southampton for up to £40 million.

There are also some concerns around Vitalii Mykolenko, who returned from Ukraine duty early. The left-back felt an issue in the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break. "Myko is around it,” said Moyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll need to see whether he's going to make it or not. Hopefully he might be okay. He had felt something in the game against Wolves and he'd made it known but he felt that he was fine to go to Ukraine, but once he got there he felt that maybe he wasn't quite right so he came away from it.”

Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite is still a few weeks away from recovering from a hamstring issue. The centre-back, who signed a new contract earlier this year, has yet to play this term. Adam Aznou (ankle), recruited from Bayern Munich for £8 million, and Nathan Patterson (hernia) are both in training. Aznou played for the under-21s in a 2-1 loss against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy last week but Patterson has not had any game-time. The former could be on the bench but Patterson is ruled out.

Merlin Rohl arrived on loan with an obligation to buy for £17 million from SC Freiburg on transfer deadline day. The Germany under-21 international is set to be part of the squad and it will be interesting whether he is handed his bow.

Aston Villa team news

There will be no appearance at Hill Dickinson Stadium for two former Everton players. Ross Barkley, who came through the youth ranks at the Blues, is unavailable. He is one of three Villa midfielders absent, with ex-Toffee Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara sidelined along with defender Andres Garcia.

New signings Harvey Elliott, Jadon Sancho and Victor Lindelof are all set to be on the bench, Villa boss Emery confirmed at his pre-match press conference.