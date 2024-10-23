Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton vs Fulham team news ahead of the Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches when they welcome Fulham to Goodison Park on Saturday (3pm).

The Toffees have picked up in recent weeks after a difficult start to the season. A 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town ensured that Sean Dyche’s side have accrued eight points in their past four fixtures. Everton have looked more defensively stable and they’ll be determined to continue their encouraging form.

They host a Fulham side who have enjoyed a decent opening but suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Aston Villa last weekend.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.

Everton team news

Armando Broja - out

The on-loan Chelsea striker is back in light training after arriving with an Achilles injury. Broja will need minutes for the under-21s before he is available for first-team duty.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The forward is back running on the grass after having foot surgery before the start of the campaign. Chermiti will also need to get game-time under his belt for the under-21s.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

The midfielder sustained a stress fracture of the foot during the international break and is sidelined for several weeks. Iroegbunam has made a bright start to his Everton career after signing from Aston Villa.

James Garner - major doubt

The ex-Manchester United man suffered a back issue that has been monitored. Dyche said that he would have more information on Garner’s issue this week.

Jarrad Branthwaite - return

The key defender has made just one appearance so far. Branthwaite was not risked against Ipswich despite training all week and should be back involved.

Jesper Lindstrom - return

Missed out against Ipswich because of illness. Very likely to be back.

Fulham team news

Joachim Andersen - out

The centre-back was sent off against Aston Villa and must serve a one-match suspension.

Sasa Lukic - out

The midfielder picked up a shoulder issue representing Serbia and Fulham boss Marco Silva admitted that Lukic will be sidelined for a prolonged period.

Jorge Cuenca Barreno - out

The defender has an ankle issue and has not featured in the Cottagers’ past four matches.

Carlos Vinicius - out

The forward has yet to make an appearance this season because of a calf injury.

Timothy Castagne - doubt

Returned from Belgium duty with a hamstring injury, with the full-back absent against Villa.