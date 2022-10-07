Everton host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Erik ten Hag has insisted Manchester United have to be ready for a ‘fight’ when they face Everton.

The Toffees prepare to welcome the Red Devils to Goodison Park on Sunday (19.00 BST).

Frank Lampard’s Everton are starting to build momentum. They’ve won their past two games - against West Ham and Southampton - and are unbeaten in seven matches.

United defeated Cypriot outfit AC Omania Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League last night - but are still licking their wounds after a chastening 6-3 loss to rivals Manchester City last weekend.

Ten Hag faces Everton for the first time at United boss. The Blues won the fixture 1-0 last season in their successful battle for Premier League survival.

The Old Trafford boss admits that United will have a lack of training before the game - they will recover in Cyprus today rather than flying home to the UK - but are ready for an intense battle.

Ten Hag said: “We don’t have so many moments in training [before that game] but it was the warm-up, Sunday we have to be ready for a fight, for a battle there.

“It’s about intensity, that has to be much more and really improved.

“When you compare that last Sunday with City, that was the main lesson for us.