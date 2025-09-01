A general view outside the stadium as the Everton logo is seen prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 24, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Everton youngster has made a loan switch to the EFL.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have confirmed the loan exit of one of their youngsters.

The Toffees have allowed Isaac Heath to get his first experience of regular senior football. The versatile forward has joined Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath was voted Everton under-21s’ Player of the Season for 2024-25 as he recorded six goal contributions in 16 Premier League 2 matches. As a reward, he trained with David Moyes’ squad in pre-season and won the penalty in the 1-1 draw at Accrington, while he also played in games against Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

And Stanley have made a successful swoop to sign the 20-year-old. Heath, who joined Everton from Leeds United aged 13, will link-up with the League Two side and could make his debut against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Accy boss John Doolan told the club’s website: "Isaac is a very good player. We looked at him last season but didn't think we needed that then as we needed to give our lads a chance to showcase what they were about.

"He popped up this season, a number of clubs were interested, and he was more than willing to come. He loves one-v-ones and loves set-plays. He can see a pass and is creative in the final third and wants to make things happen. He has tricks, he can beat his man and will get people off their seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He can play across the front. He has the technical ability and is still learning tactically. We saw him first hand in pre-season when he came on and got a penalty for Everton.

"He is something different, he can get the ball, drive at players and can score goals. He has done that at the level he is at, he has trained with the Everton First Team and hopefully he can take that into the EFL.”

On his move, Heath said: "It's a massive step in my career, it's a step I needed to take and it's the right time. I want to test myself in men's football. I have done it at Everton but think I will really enjoy my time here."