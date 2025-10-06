Rodri of Manchester City goes down with an injury before being substituted during the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City at Gtech Community Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Rodri was forced off with injury in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Rodri is set to be doubtful for Manchester City’s clash against Everton.

The midfielder was forced off in City’s 1-0 victory over Brentford yesterday. Since recovering from a serious knee injury, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has had several niggling injuries. The latest came against Brentford, with Rodri having to be replaced in the 22nd minute of the Gtec Community Stadium encounter with a suspected hamstring issue.

What’s been said

After the international break, City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium. And Guardiola suggests that Rodri may not be available as he could spend two to three weeks on the sidelines. The City boss said: “I remember the press conference [asking] why I substitute Rodri in Monaco. 'Why do this, why do that?' I would love to have Rodri every three days but after one year it happens all the time, it is so demanding.

"That is why we tried to be gentle, play 60-65 minutes but it cannot happen more. "It is muscular so two weeks or three weeks. Of course I don't want to lose him even a little bit but it is a pity because he is such an important player. We tried to take care of him but it is what it is."

Speaking on his setback, Rodri is hopeful he’s avoided a serious issue. The Spain international told Sky Sports: "I felt a little bit in the hamstring - but it seems as though it's not that much. I stretched a bit, like in the final of the Euros [when he had to go off injured]. But the most important thing is it's not that big."

Man City vs Everton early team news

Rodri could be one of five players who are absent for City when they face Everton on Saturday 18 October. Three of their summer signings - Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri - have all been sidelined for several weeks, while centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov has missed the past four games.

Meanwhile, Everton will have to cope without Jack Grealish, who scored his maiden goal for the club to deliver a late 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. Grealish is on a season-long loan from City and is not permitted to play against his parent club. David Moyes revealed after the Palace game that Grealish has been nursing a minor injury and his training regime has had to be managed.

The Toffees also saw Michael Keane limp off against Palace with a rib problem. Moyes did not know the extent of the centre-back’s issue.

Everton will hope that Jarrad Branthwaite is closer to being in the match-day squad against City. The key defender has not made an appearance this season because of a hamstring problem. The Blues have been cautious with Branthwaite’s return as he sustained a similar issue at the end of last season.

Merlin Rohl has missed Everton’s past three games because of a groin issue. The midfielder arrived on Merseyside from SC Freiburg on a season-long loan with the obligation to make the deal permanent for £17 million next summer.