'A solution' - Everton-linked midfielder's agent makes admission about his future
The agent of Everton-linked Arthur Melo is confident that the midfielder’s future will soon be resolved.
Arthur is reportedly on the Toffees’ list of transfer targets in the summer transfer window. He has been surplus to requirements at Juventus for the past two seasons. He was loaned to Liverpool in the 2022-23 season yet made just one substitute cameo as he was plagued by injury.
Last term, the 27-year-old moved to Fiorentina where he was a regular - recording two goals and four assists in 48 games. Arthur has two years left on his Juve contract but what holds for him next term is uncertain.
The Old Lady have changed managers, with Thiago Motta replacing Max Allegri. His agent Federico Pastorello believes that the ex-Barcelona man could be more suited to Motta’s style of play - but has not ruled out an exit.
Speaking to Sky Sport Italia (via football-italia.net), Pastorello said: “There has been a very big change in the tactical approach at Juve, so we’ll see. He is certainly a player more suited to Thiago Motta’s ideas, but these are evaluations they will make. He had a great season and we’re relaxed, confident a solution will be found.”
