'A solution' - Everton-linked midfielder's agent makes admission about his future

Arthur Melo. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo is a reported Everton target.

The agent of Everton-linked Arthur Melo is confident that the midfielder’s future will soon be resolved.

Arthur is reportedly on the Toffees’ list of transfer targets in the summer transfer window. He has been surplus to requirements at Juventus for the past two seasons. He was loaned to Liverpool in the 2022-23 season yet made just one substitute cameo as he was plagued by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last term, the 27-year-old moved to Fiorentina where he was a regular - recording two goals and four assists in 48 games. Arthur has two years left on his Juve contract but what holds for him next term is uncertain.

The Old Lady have changed managers, with Thiago Motta replacing Max Allegri. His agent Federico Pastorello believes that the ex-Barcelona man could be more suited to Motta’s style of play - but has not ruled out an exit.