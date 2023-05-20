‘Absolute warrior!’ Fans praise Everton hero after late equaliser

Everton fans were quick to praise the centre-back after his performance vs Wolves.

Everton fans are praising the performance of Yerry Mina on social media after the defender scored a late equaliser to earn his side a crucial point.

Hwang Hee-Chan fired the home side into the lead in the 34th minute after Adama Traore’s run from his own half led to him carrying the ball all the way to the edge of Everton’s box before he unleashed a powerful strike which Jordan Pickford could only parry into the South Korean’s path.

After losing Nathan Patterson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to injuries, the outcome looked bleak for Sean Dyche’s side, but they remained hopeful as nine minutes of added time were issued.

A great pull back from Michael Keane found Mina in a crowded box and the Colombian did well to force his shot home to give Everton a vital point.

It has been a frustrating season for the 28-year-old, but Dyche has entrusted the former Barcelona defender in recent times, as this was his third start in a row after previously only featuring in three other league games across the entire season.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, it remains to be seen whether the club will offer him a new deal, but, clearly, he has the backing of Dyche and this miraculous late strike could prove to be the difference.

Fans have been singing Mina’s praises on social media, with the general consensus being that the defender had enjoyed a fantastic game which was complimented by his late goal.

One fan passionately weeted: ‘I would die for Yerry Mina and would have for years. He’s Everton fans on the pitch and has been subject to some very unjust criticism over the years. Absolute warrior. Sean Dyche has got a lot right since he’s been at Everton but playing Keane over Mina was a poor decision.’

Whilst another said: ‘Long live King Yerry Mina!’