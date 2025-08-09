Everton are keen on signing Man City winger Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.

Everton legend Adrian Heath has claimed that Jack Grealish wants to make the move to Merseyside this summer.

The Toffees have opened talks with Manchester City over a loan deal for the winger. Grealish has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium, having made a £100 million move from Aston Villa in 2021. Although he has won three Premier Leagues and the Champions League with Pep Guardiola’s side, he was a bit-part player last season.

Grealish started only seven Premier League games and was an unused substitute for the FA Cup final loss against Crystal Palace. In addition, he was omitted from City’s squad for the Club World Cup.

With the World Cup taking place next year, Grealish will have ambitions of breaking back into England’s squad but needs to be playing regularly to do so. The 29-year-old has reportedly turned down a move to Turkey, while Serie A champions Napoli are keen.

But Heath - who won two First Division titles, the FA Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup with Everton - has said that he knows people who are close to Grealish. And the mercurial wide man is keen to join David Moyes’ side.

Speaking on SiriusXM, Heath said: “If you ever want the best version of Jack Grealish, it's when he plays consistently. He needs to play, he needs to feel the love of the coach where [he feels] I'm an important piece of this team and my team-mates rely on me. That's when you get the best version of Jack Grealish.

“I know a lot of people who know Jack really well and I know that he wants this deal to happen. I know he wants to go to Everton. I think it just helps everybody. Everton need something; they need a spark. You saw the influence and impact [Iliman] Ndiaye had when he came to Everton last year.

“If you moved Jack out wide left, moved Ndiaye underneath the centre-forward, Everton would have a real dynamic going forward. Obviously, I played there for numerous years and I know what the supporters like. They love people like Jack, they love people that can make things happen. This is one of them transfers when I look back at my old club and I think: 'You have to make this work somehow.”

Grealish earns a reported £300,000 per week at Manchester City, which could prove a potential stumbling block for Everton. It has been suggested that a deal to sign Grealish for the season could cost Moyes’ men a total of £12 million.

The Blues are also keen on signing Tyler Dibling from Southampton, having had two bids rejected so far. The Saints want £50 million for the 19-year-old. However, Southampton head coach Will Still has confirmed that Dibling will not feature in their clash against Wrexham on the opening day of the 2025-26 Championship campaign amid Everton’s ongoing interest.