Everton have made just one signing so far in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Heath insists he has 'no doubt' that Everton are working hard to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Toffees have been patient in the market so far, having only signed James Tarkowski on a free transfer from Burnley.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, talisman Richarlison has been sold to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee that could reach £60 million.

Concerns were raised among supporters after Everton were thrashed 4-0 by Minnesota United - managed by Heath - in a pre-season friendly.

By his own admission, Lampard knows he needs reinforcements to avoid another Premier League relegation scrap.

Heath is a Goodison Park hero having won two First Division titles, the FA Cup and Cup Winners' Cup with the club between 1981-1989 during his playing days.

And he believes Everton need to recruit two strikers and two midfielders before the window shuts.

What’s been said

Speaking to Toffee TV after the game, Heath said: “The one thing I think that is really important is that you've lost Richarlison now.

“Maybe [Everton] need a couple of strikers and a couple of midfield players, I think because it's a pretty unforgiving league that Premier League.

“You need to hit the ground running. I have no doubt that they are working hard to bring in reinforcements and Frank will know what he wants.

“I know he has been pleased with the energy levels of the group since pre-season started so I'm sure they'll be OK.