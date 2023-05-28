Alan Stubbs tells Everton dressing room the three things needed to avoid relegation

Alan Stubbs has told Everton’s players to feed off the atmsophere and be brave as they aim to secure Premier League survival.

The Toffees head into the final game of the 2022-23 Premier League season against Bournemouth today with their fate in their own hands. Sean Dyche’s side are two points above the relegation zone and victory will see them avoid the drop.

There will be plenty of nerves around Goodison Park for the seismic clash against a Cherries side who have little to play for. And former Everton captain Stubbs has sent a message to the dressing room on what is required to indeed stay in the tpp flight.