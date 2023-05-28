Register
Alan Stubbs tells Everton dressing room the three things needed to avoid relegation

Everton face Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League table.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 28th May 2023, 13:23 BST

Alan Stubbs has told Everton’s players to feed off the atmsophere and be brave as they aim to secure Premier League survival.

The Toffees head into the final game of the 2022-23 Premier League season against Bournemouth today with their fate in their own hands. Sean Dyche’s side are two points above the relegation zone and victory will see them avoid the drop.

There will be plenty of nerves around Goodison Park for the seismic clash against a Cherries side who have little to play for. And former Everton captain Stubbs has sent a message to the dressing room on what is required to indeed stay in the tpp flight.

He wrote on Twitter: “Well it’s finally here, in our hands and can’t wait for the game!! I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous but the players have to produce one last performance to protect @Everton history and reward these great fans! Control the nerves, feed off the atmosphere and be BRAVE.💙COYB.”

